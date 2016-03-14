March 14 Deutsche Bank AG
* Two tender offers resulted in a repurchase of
euro-denominated bonds with a notional value of 1.27 billion
euros and of us dollar-denominated bonds with a notional value
of 0.74 billion us dollars, equating to a total volume of 1.94
billion euros
* Deutsche Bank announces successful completion of public
tender offer
* expects to record a gain in first-quarter 2016 of
approximately 55 million euros from repurchase of securities
