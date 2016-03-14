March 14 Old Mutual Plc :

* Rob Leith will join group executive committee as director of managed separation

* Rob Leith will work in partnership with group finance director, Ingrid Johnson and group strategy director, Ian Gladman to deliver new strategy

* Leith will be responsible for coordinated execution of managed separation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)