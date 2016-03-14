UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 14 Przedsiebiorstwo Przemyslu Spozywczego PEPEES SA :
* Trado-GPT Invest Sp. z o.o. Sp.k. sells its entire 9.05 percent stake in the company
* The shares were purchased by Michal Skotnicki, the company informed about it on March 11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.