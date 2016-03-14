Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 14 Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd
* Altron business update, trading statement and renewal of cautionary announcement
* Initiatives to cut group's exposure to manufacturing sector as well as current debt levels are being pursued
* Core IT and Technology businesses have continued to perform well in what are challenging macroeconomic conditions and are expected to post results ahead of expectations
* Recently worsened situation in South African economy further compounds challenges these businesses are facing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order