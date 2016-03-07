March 7 Avi Ltd

* Operating profit up 13 pct to r1,30 billion for the six months ended 31 December 2015

* Headline earnings per share up 11,3 pct to 281,6 cents for the six months ended 31 December 2015

* Revenue up 6,5 pct to r6,39 billion for the six months ended 31 December 2015

* Capital expenditure of r559,8 million for the six months ended 31 December 2015

