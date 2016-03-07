DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
March 7 Leclanche Sa
* Signs a 20 million Swiss francs ($20.13 million) facility for medium term growth financing
* Extension of current convertible loan agreement with a new committed 10 million francs as facility C, and agreement to raise further 10 million francs on best effort basis
* ACE core convictions Ltd. (ACE & Company), buys current convertible loan (outstanding) from Recharge A/S
* Proceeds will support growth investments related to 53 mwh grid ancillary services project for IESO Ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9934 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.