UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 7 Calida Holding AG :
* FY net sales were down by 12.9 percent year-on-year and net income by 28.1 percent
* FY net sales fell 12.9 percent, from 412.4 million Swiss francs ($415.01 million) in previous year to 359.0 million francs in 2015
* FY EBIT declined by 20.8 percent during period under review to 21.5 million francs (previous year: 27.2 million francs)
* Fy net income went down by 28.1 percent to 17.0 million francs (previous year: 23.6 million francs)
* Sees FY 2016 slightly positive business performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9937 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.