March 7 Old Mutual Plc :
* Response to media speculation
* Notes press speculation on saturday March 5, 2016. When
our new Chief Executive Bruce Hemphill joined on November 1,
2015, we announced that we would be conducting a strategic
review
* Can confirm that all options for strategic review are
being considered but no decision has yet been made
* Due to announce its preliminary results for 2015 on March
11, 2016 and will provide an update on strategic review at that
time
