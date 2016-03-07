Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 7 Aqeri Holding AB :
* Receives contract of 2.0 million Swedish crowns ($234,846.53) from Swedish defence industry company
* Deal includes communications equipment and will be finalized in Q2 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5162 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order