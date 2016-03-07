UPDATE 1-Senegal to issue Eurobond in April -FinMin
ABIDJAN, April 14 Senegal will issue a Eurobond this month in order to finance a series of infrastructure and power production projects, Finance Minister Amadou Ba said on Friday.
March 7 John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ltd :
* Total of 81,1 million new ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each were placed at a price of 114.5 pence per share, raising gross proceeds of approximately 92.9 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
ABIDJAN, April 14 Senegal will issue a Eurobond this month in order to finance a series of infrastructure and power production projects, Finance Minister Amadou Ba said on Friday.
ABIDJAN, April 14 Senegal will issue a Eurobond this month in order to finance a series of infrastructure and power production projects, Finance Minister Amadou Ba said on Friday.