March 7 INVL Baltic Real Estate AB :
* Says its extraordinary general meeting determined that final number of new shares of
company to be issued is 22,523,748
* Says 15.93 million units to be allocated to existing shareholders of the company, 4.97
million units to retail investors and 1.63 million units to institutional investors
* Invalda INVL has paid for new shares by offsetting against opposite
homogeneous demands against company arising from loan agreements of 6.2 million euros ($6.79
million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9130 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)