March 7 Jubii Europe NV :

* Stockholm District awards damages to Yarps Network Services AB

* Court found Teliasonera AB guilty of abuse of its dominant position and ordered Teliasonera to pay to Yarps Network Services ab damages of 65 million Swedish crowns ($7.63 million)plus interest until payment is made

* Court further decided that both parties have to bear their own costs

* Amount of damages and amount of interest roughly and preliminary calculated as per today in total amounts to c. 127 million Swedish crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5198 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)