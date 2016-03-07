Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 7 Ellaktor SA :
* Project to be completed in about 2 years
* Its unit Aktor in consortium with French Spiecapag to implement construction of first section of TAP(Trans Adriatic Pipeline) project in northern Greece
* Project concerns transportation of natural gas from Azerbaijan to Europe Source text: bit.ly/1TmaZkO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order