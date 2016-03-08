March 8 VP Bank AG :

* In 2015, VP Bank Group earned a group net income of 64.1 million Swiss francs and achieved a 12.4 percent gain in client assets under management

* FY net income of 64.1 million francs after having earned a profit of 20.0 million francs in previous year

* FY net operating income increased by 37.7 percent, from 222.7 million francs to 306.6 million francs

* FY total interest income rose by 28.9 percent versus previous year to a total of 84.5 million francs

* Will propose a dividend of 4.00 francs per bearer share (previous year: 3.00 francs) and 0.40 franc per registered share Source text - bit.ly/1RxJlLX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)