March 8 Valora Holding AG :

* FY net revenues up +12 pct in local currency to reach 2,077 million Swiss francs ($2.09 billion)

* FY EBIT rose +27 pct to 55 million Swiss francs, EPS came in at 12.51 francs

* Projected EBIT for 2016 confirmed at 65 million - 70 million francs with 4 pct EBIT margin target in medium term

* Board recommends dividend of 12.50 francs per share for 2015