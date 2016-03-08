UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 8 Valora Holding AG :
* FY net revenues up +12 pct in local currency to reach 2,077 million Swiss francs ($2.09 billion)
* FY EBIT rose +27 pct to 55 million Swiss francs, EPS came in at 12.51 francs
* Projected EBIT for 2016 confirmed at 65 million - 70 million francs with 4 pct EBIT margin target in medium term
* Board recommends dividend of 12.50 francs per share for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9926 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.