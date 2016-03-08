March 8 Atea ASA :

* Region Västra Götaland has signed an agreement with Atea regarding delivery of cloud solutions

* The agreement runs for three years, with total estimated revenue of 345 million Swedish crowns ($40.72 million) and with an option to prolong the agreement for another three years