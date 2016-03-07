March 7 Arrowhead Properties Ltd :

* Has acquired an aggregate of 50.5 million ordinary shares in Rebosis property fund, equating to 9.76% of issued share capital of rebosis

* Rebosis shares acquired by Arrowhead have a combined value of about 547 million rand