UPDATE 1-Senegal to issue Eurobond in April -FinMin
ABIDJAN, April 14 Senegal will issue a Eurobond this month in order to finance a series of infrastructure and power production projects, Finance Minister Amadou Ba said on Friday.
March 7 Beni Stabili SpA :
* To rent 6,344 square meters of office space in Milan to Widiba Bank
* The contract to have 6 year duration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ABIDJAN, April 14 Senegal will issue a Eurobond this month in order to finance a series of infrastructure and power production projects, Finance Minister Amadou Ba said on Friday.
ABIDJAN, April 14 Senegal will issue a Eurobond this month in order to finance a series of infrastructure and power production projects, Finance Minister Amadou Ba said on Friday.