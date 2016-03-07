March 7 Auto Trader Group Plc :

* Chip Perry has also notified board that he wishes to resign as a director owing to his executive commitments

* Tom Hall, Nick Hartman and Victor "Chip" Perry III have resigned from board with immediate effect

* As announced on Feb.26, funds advised by Apax have now disposed of majority of their stake in co hence Tom and Nick have both offered their resignations

* Chip will continue to assist company in an advisory capacity