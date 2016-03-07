March 7 Geox SpA :

* To propose new stock option plan (2016-2018 Plan)

* The plan involves maximum of 4,000,000 options, which are valid for subscription of 4,000,000 ordinary shares

* The plan is a part of capital increase authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting held on Dec. 18, 2008

* The Plan is reserved for the key executives and other senior managers and employees of the Geox Group