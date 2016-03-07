March 7 Glaxosmithkline Plc :

* GSK presents data at AAAAI on efficacy of Nucala (Mepolizumab) in severe asthma patients stratified by Eosinophil levels

* Post-Hoc study which showed severe asthma patients who received Nucala had a significant improvement in exacerbation rates versus placebo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)