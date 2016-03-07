UPDATE 3-Abbott agrees to buy Alere at lower price from earlier offer
* Abbott, Alere say they agreed to dismiss respective lawsuits
March 7 Glaxosmithkline Plc :
* GSK presents data at AAAAI on efficacy of Nucala (Mepolizumab) in severe asthma patients stratified by Eosinophil levels
* Post-Hoc study which showed severe asthma patients who received Nucala had a significant improvement in exacerbation rates versus placebo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Lenovo Group will invest over $1.2 billion in research and development into artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data over next four years - Nikkei