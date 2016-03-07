UPDATE 1-Senegal to issue Eurobond in April -FinMin
ABIDJAN, April 14 Senegal will issue a Eurobond this month in order to finance a series of infrastructure and power production projects, Finance Minister Amadou Ba said on Friday.
March 7 Info Yatirim As :
* Proposes to pay 0.069 lira dividend per share for FY 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9114 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ABIDJAN, April 14 Senegal will issue a Eurobond this month in order to finance a series of infrastructure and power production projects, Finance Minister Amadou Ba said on Friday.
ABIDJAN, April 14 Senegal will issue a Eurobond this month in order to finance a series of infrastructure and power production projects, Finance Minister Amadou Ba said on Friday.