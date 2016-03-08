Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 8 Premier Farnell Plc
* Appointment of Jos Opdeweegh as chief executive with effect from April 11 2016.
* Mark Whiteling, interim chief executive, will assume role of deputy chief executive
* Helen Willis will continue as interim chief financial officer until a permanent CFO is appointed
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order