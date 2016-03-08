UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 8 Yunsa Yunlu Sanayi Ve Ticaret As :
* Faces tax fines for 2011-2012-2013 periods
* As result of tax investigation regarding FY 2011 accounting period company faces 2.4 million lira ($824,713.93) tax demand and 6.7 million lira tax fine
* As result of tax investigation regarding FY 2012 accounting period company faces 862,312 lira tax demand and 2.6 million lira tax fine
* As result of tax investigation regarding FY 2013 accounting period company faces 2.8 million lira tax demand and 8.1 million lira tax fine Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9101 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.