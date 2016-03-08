March 8 Yunsa Yunlu Sanayi Ve Ticaret As :

* Faces tax fines for 2011-2012-2013 periods

* As result of tax investigation regarding FY 2011 accounting period company faces 2.4 million lira ($824,713.93) tax demand and 6.7 million lira tax fine

* As result of tax investigation regarding FY 2012 accounting period company faces 862,312 lira tax demand and 2.6 million lira tax fine

* As result of tax investigation regarding FY 2013 accounting period company faces 2.8 million lira tax demand and 8.1 million lira tax fine

($1 = 2.9101 liras)