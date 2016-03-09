March 9 Van Lanschot NV :
* FY underlying result rises to 60.1 million euros ($66.0
million) (2014: 54.2 million euros)
* FY net profit works out at 42.8 million euros (2014: 108.7
million euros, on back of a one-off net pension gain of 54.5
million euros)
* FY assets under management grow 14 pct to 50.2 billion
euros(year-end 2014: 44.1 billion euros)
* FY income from operating activities is 520.6 million euros
vs 547.0 million euros a year ago
* Proposes dividend increase: 0.45 euros per share (2014:
0.40 euros per share)
* Ongoing investments in growth likely to push back
achievement of efficiency ratio target
* "We expect to achieve our 60-65% efficiency target by a
later date than 2017 as originally envisaged"
* Capital base increases to a CET I ratio of 16.3 pct
(year-end 2014: 14.6 pct)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9109 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)