March 9 Modelleria Brambilla SpA :

* Signs agreement for over 800,000 euros ($878,320.00) with BMW Brilliance, a joint venture of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG in China

* Agreement relates to the order of sets of equipment for the casting of two engine crankcases

* Order is expected to be delivered by the end of 2016