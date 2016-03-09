UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 9 Modelleria Brambilla SpA :
* Signs agreement for over 800,000 euros ($878,320.00) with BMW Brilliance, a joint venture of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG in China
* Agreement relates to the order of sets of equipment for the casting of two engine crankcases
* Order is expected to be delivered by the end of 2016 Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9108 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.