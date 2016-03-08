March 8 Firstrand Ltd
* Firstrand grew normalised earnings 9% and produced an roe
of 23.4% for six months to december 2015
* Group's nii increased 9%, benefiting from ongoing growth
in advances (+12%) and deposits (+12%)
* Headline earnings for 6 mths to dec 31 10.4 billion rand
versus 9.90 billion rand year ago
* Dividend per ordinary share 108.0 cents for 6 mths to dec
31 versus 93.0 cents year ago
* Firstrand expects to be fully compliant with nsfr
requirements on new calibration
* Second half of year will continue to be characterised by
higher inflation and low gdp growth
* Advances growth is likely to decline, as further cuts are
made given deteriorating outlook
* Sarb may have to increase rates again before end of 2016
and this will place further pressure on south african consumer
* Retail and corporate bad debts are likely to increase
further in second half.
