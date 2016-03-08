March 8 Wiener Privatbank SE :

* FY operating profit fell slightly to 5.7 million euros ($6.28 million) compared to 6.0 million euros in 2014

* Intends to issue convertible bond with volume of up to 7 million euros

* FY net profit 3.3 million euros versus 3.4 million euros year ago

* Coupon of bond is expected at 4.00 percent, minimum subscription of 100,000 euros

* Subscription period is planned for March 9-30, 2016

* Will use proceeds to strengthen capital base following the acquisition of banking operations of Valartis Bank (Austria) AG