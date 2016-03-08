March 8 Meikles Ltd :

* Advices shareholders on recent developments with government over sums due to the group

* Government has undertaken to repay outstanding funds in terms of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe debt assumption act of July 2015

* Says group turnover for nine months ended Dec. 31, 2015 of $347 million versus $310 million year ago

* 9-month EBITDA up by $9.5 million relative to the previous period