March 8 Danish Genmab

* Genmab provides update on ofatumumab development in autoimmune indications

* Autoimmune development activities to focus on relapsing multiple sclerosis, including Phase III studies with subcutaneous formulation of ofatumumab

* Says phase III studies are expected to be initiated by Novartis with subcutaneous formulation of ofatumumab as therapy for patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis during second half of 2016

* No current plans for development in neuromyelitis optica and study incopenh pemphigus vulgaris to be discontinued