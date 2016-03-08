March 8 Hansa Medical AB :
* Hansa Medical has been informed that a small group of
long-term institutional investors have acquired shares from
Farstorps Gård AB
* Following the divestiture, Farstorps Gård AB holds
approximately 1 million shares in Hansa Medical,
equivalent to approximately 3 percent of the number of
outstanding shares in Hansa Medical
* Farstorps Gård AB has informed Hansa Medical that
Farstorps Gård AB will remain a long-term shareholder in the
company and that Farstorps Gård has committed not to divest any
further shares within the next 12 months (a so called 12 month
lock-up period)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)