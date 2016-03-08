March 8 Mondo TV SpA :

* Says Edizioni Play Press Srl (Play Press) acquired a license for the exploitation of certain publishing rights of TV series Sissi the Young Empress in Italy up to Dec. 31, 2018

* Play Press will take care of the publishing of products such as albums for coloring and activities for their distribution through kiosks and the mass retail channel