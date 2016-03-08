March 8 Conwert Immobilien Invest Se
* Conwert Immobilien Invest se was informed by Austrian
takeover commission that Austrian takeover commission, on its
own motion (ex officio), initiated a formal investigation
* Subject of formal investigation is whether Adler real
estate ag, Mr. Cevdet caner, Petrus Advisers llp and potentially
other parties qualify as parties acting in concert pursuant to
section 1 para 6 of austrian takeover act
* subject of formal investigation is also whether
obligation to publish a takeover offer pursuant to section 22 et
seqq of Austrian takeover act has thereby been violated.
* Publication by Austrian takeover commission is expected
to be published in official gazette on 9 march 2016.
