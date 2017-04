March 8 Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA :

* Proposes dividend on 2015 of 0.60 euro ($0.6611) per share, of which 0.30 euro already paid

* Group consolidated sales during the first two months of 2016 are growing more than expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9076 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)