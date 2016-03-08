March 8 Ital TBS Telematic and Biomedical Services SpA :

* Buys 51 percent stake in Tunemedix SL for 184,000 euros ($202,860.00)

* Acquisition price for 51 percent stake in Tunemedix SL could reach up to 251,000 euros according to FY 2015 results of Tunemedix SL

* Agreement for acquisition of stake in Tunemedix SL envisages put and call options to be excercized by March 31, 2021