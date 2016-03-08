March 8 Izo-Blok SA :

* Signs deal with SSW Industries GmbH to acquire 100 pct stake in SSW PearlFoam GmbH for 21.5 million euros

* The transaction price will be adjusted by SSW PearlFoam net debt and cash

* The company informed about supervisory board's consent for acquisition and negotiations

