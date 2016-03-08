BRIEF-Novation Cos, Novastar Mortgage file first amended disclosure statement
* Novation Companies-on April 4, co,novastar mortgage filed a first amended plan of reorganization amending proposed plan of reorganization-sec filing
March 8 Teak Holz International AG :
* Insolvency administrator has granted contract for purchase of investments of the debtor at plantation owned companies and operating company, each based in Costa Rica at 2.2 million euros ($2.43 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9055 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Anterra announces extension of CCAA protection until June 2, 2017