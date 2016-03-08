UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 8 Euronext:
* Societe Immobiliere et d'Exploitation Hotel Majestic SA to pay gross dividend of 12 euros ($13.25) per share
* Ex date: April 7
* Payment date: April 11 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9055 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.