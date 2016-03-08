March 8 Transgene SA :

* Reports FY net loss of 46.4 million euros ($51.2 million) in 2015, including restructuring costs, compared to 48.6 million euros in 2014

* Net cash burn for 2015 decreased by 22.5 pct to 34.8 million euros, versus 44.9 million euros in 2014

* FY restructuring costs of 7.5 million euros in 2015

* 2015 year-end cash available of 31.7 million euros , plus up to 30 million euros in additional financing secured in Jan. 2016

* Expects cash burn for 2016 to be around 35 million euros

* From 2016, expects a reduction in overall operating costs of more than 10 million euros compared to full year 2015