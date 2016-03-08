March 8 Ipsen SA :
* Ipsen and peptimimesis announce a research partnership in
oncology
* Research partnership for novel therapeutic peptides
targeting a transmembrane receptor overexpressed in a large
number of cancers and implicated in their development
* Option for Ipsen to acquire the exclusive rights to
develop and market the new drug candidates
* If option is exercised, Ipsen could make further potential
payments to peptimimesis at development, regulatory and
commercial milestones
* If option is exercised, Ipsen could make royalty payments
on worldwide annual net sales
* Peptimimesis will receive financial support from Ipsen for
the research phases, as well as milestone payments associated to
the program
