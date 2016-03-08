March 8 Ipsen SA :

* Ipsen and peptimimesis announce a research partnership in oncology

* Research partnership for novel therapeutic peptides targeting a transmembrane receptor overexpressed in a large number of cancers and implicated in their development

* Option for Ipsen to acquire the exclusive rights to develop and market the new drug candidates

* If option is exercised, Ipsen could make further potential payments to peptimimesis at development, regulatory and commercial milestones

* If option is exercised, Ipsen could make royalty payments on worldwide annual net sales

* Peptimimesis will receive financial support from Ipsen for the research phases, as well as milestone payments associated to the program Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)