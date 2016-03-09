Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 9 Birdstep Technology ASA :
* Sells its wholly owned subsidiary Birdstep Technology AB to Smith Micro Software, inc. for $2.0 million
* Teki Solutions to be appointed Bird's qualified partner in cooperation with Smith Micro
* 2016 Bird and Teki Solutions shall share profits from cooperation with Smith Micro on a 50/50 profit split basis
* Definitive distribution and partner agreements are to be negotiated, and are expected to be entered into prior to EGM.
* Bird shall get certain rights to distribute and utilise Smith Micro's products in Nordic markets in cooperation with partner
* Enters into a letter of intent with Middelborg to pursue possibility of merger between Bird and subsidiary of Middelborg to be established
* Intends to conclude a merger agreement during Q2 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order