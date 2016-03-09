UPDATE 1-Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
March 9 Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc :
* Andrew Rashbass, CEO, has conducted a detailed review of business and will today outline strategy that is being implemented
* No new material information will be disclosed and Euromoney will not be commenting on current trading Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
China says North Korea tension has to be stopped from reaching 'irreversible' stage