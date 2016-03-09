BRIEF-Novation Cos, Novastar Mortgage file first amended disclosure statement
* Novation Companies-on April 4, co,novastar mortgage filed a first amended plan of reorganization amending proposed plan of reorganization-sec filing
March 9 Evraz Highveld Steel And Vanadium Ltd :
* Business rescue practitioners will convene a general meeting of affected persons on March 17 to advise of process for proposal 3 of business rescue plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Anterra announces extension of CCAA protection until June 2, 2017