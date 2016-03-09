March 9 Jantsa Jant Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :

* Reaches agreement with labor union Bilges Metal Is and signs collective labor agreement

* As per the agreement Co. decides 31.59 percent hike to employees' wages and social allowances dated on Dec. 12, 2015 for the first year of the agreement