March 9 Partners Group Holding AG :

* Partners Group offers to acquire TSX-listed fiber network operator Axia NetMedia

* Offer is unanimously recommended by Axia's board of directors

* At 4.25 Canadian dollars ($3.17) per share, Partners group's offer represents a premium of 49 pct to Axia's share price at close of business on March 8, 2016, valuing company at a market capitalization of C$272 million ($1 = 1.3386 Canadian dollars)