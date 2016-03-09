March 9 Pharmacy Chain 36.6 :

* Says approves share capital increase by placing 1.5 billion shares for total nominal value of 960 million roubles ($13.41 million)

* Says the shares will be paid for in cash or/and shares of A5 PHARMACY RETAIL LIMITED

* Says approves agreement to sell up to 950 million shares to Concern ROSSIUM for up to 10 billion roubles Source text - bit.ly/1QGOcOt

