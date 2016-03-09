March 9 Turbon AG :

* FY consolidated sales of 107.2 million euros ($117.39 million) versus 107.9 million euros in the previous year

* FY group profit of 6.2 million euros (previous year 7.0 million euros)

* Raises 2016 forecast for group profit from ordinary activities to 7.5 million euros

* FY EBIT of 8.8 million euros versus 10.7 million euros year ago

* Adjusts FY group sales target in 2016 down to now 112-115 million euros