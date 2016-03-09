Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 9 Turbon AG :
* FY consolidated sales of 107.2 million euros ($117.39 million) versus 107.9 million euros in the previous year
* FY group profit of 6.2 million euros (previous year 7.0 million euros)
* Raises 2016 forecast for group profit from ordinary activities to 7.5 million euros
* FY EBIT of 8.8 million euros versus 10.7 million euros year ago
* Adjusts FY group sales target in 2016 down to now 112-115 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9132 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order