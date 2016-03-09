March 9 Rusagro says:

* Convenes EGM on April 8, proposes it makes subsequent offering of shares in the form of global depositary receipts;

* Exact number of shares to be issued as well as price will be determined at a later stage when book-building process is finalised;

* Number of shares to be issued will not exceed 10,000,000 shares;

* It is proposed that the pre-emption rights in respect of such 10,000,000 shares be disapplied;

* The disapplication of the pre-emption rights of the shareholders regarding these new shares is required in order to provide flexibility to the company to strengthen its equity and/or its liquidity based on the company's needs. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)