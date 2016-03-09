March 9 Rusagro says:
* Convenes EGM on April 8, proposes it makes subsequent
offering of shares in the form of global depositary receipts;
* Exact number of shares to be issued as well as price will
be determined at a later stage when book-building process is
finalised;
* Number of shares to be issued will not exceed 10,000,000
shares;
* It is proposed that the pre-emption rights in respect of
such 10,000,000 shares be disapplied;
* The disapplication of the pre-emption rights of the
shareholders regarding these new shares is required in order to
provide flexibility to the company to strengthen its equity
and/or its liquidity based on the company's needs.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)