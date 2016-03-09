March 9 Jensen Group NV :

* FY cash flow (EBITDA) amounts to 31.7 million euros ($34.92 million), a 41.2 pct increase compared to last year

* Revenue 2015 amounts to 286.3 million euros, a 19.5 pct increase compared to last year

* Net profit from the continuing operations amounts to 17.7 million euros, an increase of 35.3 pct compared to last year

* Considers the level of orders adequate to get off to a good start in 2016

* FY operating profit (EBIT) amounts to 24.8 million euros, which is 26.0 pct higher than last year

* Proposes AGM supplemental dividend of 0.15 euro per share based on results of the year

* Says has dividend policy of distributing 0.25 euro per share