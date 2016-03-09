UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 9 Jensen Group NV :
* FY cash flow (EBITDA) amounts to 31.7 million euros ($34.92 million), a 41.2 pct increase compared to last year
* Revenue 2015 amounts to 286.3 million euros, a 19.5 pct increase compared to last year
* Net profit from the continuing operations amounts to 17.7 million euros, an increase of 35.3 pct compared to last year
* Considers the level of orders adequate to get off to a good start in 2016
* FY operating profit (EBIT) amounts to 24.8 million euros, which is 26.0 pct higher than last year
* Proposes AGM supplemental dividend of 0.15 euro per share based on results of the year
* Says has dividend policy of distributing 0.25 euro per share Source text: bit.ly/1R74bkL Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9078 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.