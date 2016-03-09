UPDATE 2-Credit Suisse cuts bonuses for top execs by 40 pct amid shareholder protest
* Bank says has now to cut bonuses by 40 percent (Adds detail, background)
March 9 Alpiq Holding AG :
* Divests its share in Romande Energie Commerce
* Has sold its 11.8 pct-share in Romande Energie Commerce SA to the company's existing shareholders
* Main acquirer is the Romande Energie group Source text: bit.ly/21ZOVBq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
